GBP/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to fresh multi-week lows, risks breaking channel support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD remained under some intense selling pressure for the second straight day.
  • Bears now await a break below ascending channel support before placing fresh bets.
  • Attempted recovery beyond the 1.3200 mark might be seen as a selling opportunity.

The GBP/USD pair added to the overnight losses and witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. The downward momentum dragged the pair to over three-week lows, around the 1.3175 region during the mid-European session.

The incoming headlines have been fueling worries about a no-deal Brexit, which, in turn, took its toll on the British pound. This, along with a softer risk tone, underpinned the US dollar's relative safe-haven status and contributed to the intraday decline.

The GBP/USD pair was now seen hovering near short-term ascending channel support, extending from September monthly lows. Given last week's false breakout through the mentioned channel, a convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory and support prospects for an eventual breakdown. That said, traders might still wait for some follow-through selling before placing fresh bearish bets.

The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken below the 1.3100 mark and accelerate the corrective slide further towards the next major support near the 1.3065-55 horizontal support.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt back above the 1.3200 mark might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 1.3265-70 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3290-1.3300 area, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move around the GBP/USD pair.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3184
Today Daily Change -0.0113
Today Daily Change % -0.85
Today daily open 1.3297
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3332
Daily SMA50 1.3145
Daily SMA100 1.3088
Daily SMA200 1.2751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3413
Previous Daily Low 1.3246
Previous Weekly High 1.354
Previous Weekly Low 1.3288
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.331
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3349
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3486
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3559

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

