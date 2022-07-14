- GBP/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday amid the relentless USD buying interest.
- Descending channel formation supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
- A slightly oversold RSI on the daily chart suggests that bears could pause near the 1.1700 mark.
The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and dropped to its lowest level since March 2020, further below the 1.1800 mark in the last hour. The relentless US dollar buying picked up pace during the early North American session, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the latest leg down.
From a technical perspective, Wednesday's attempted recovery move faltered near the 1.1965-1.1970 confluence resistance. The said region comprises the top end of a two-and-a-half-week-old descending channel and the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The subsequent downfall could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move.
Hence, some follow-through weakness towards challenging the descending channel support, around the 1.1700 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility. That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart is already flashing slightly oversold conditions. This, in turn, suggests that bearish traders could pause near the said handle, which might prompt some near-term short-covering move around the GBP/USD pair.
Any attempted recovery, however, might now confront stiff resistance near the 1.1800 mark. This is followed by resistance near the 1.1830-1.1835 region, above which the GBP/USD pair could aim to reclaim the 1.1900 round figure. Any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly near the aforementioned confluence, currently around the 1.1925-1.1930 area.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1767
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0123
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.03
|Today daily open
|1.189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2304
|Daily SMA100
|1.2674
|Daily SMA200
|1.309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD recovers from multi-decade lows toward parity
EURUSD has staged an upward correction toward parity after having touched its weakest level in nearly 20 years at 0.9952 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses, however, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD stays below 1.1800 amid risk aversion
GBPUSD has recovered modestly from the 28-month low it touched at 1.1760 but failed to reclaim 1.1800. The dollar preserves its strength as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets during the American trading hours.
Gold tests $1,700 as US yields push higher
Gold plunged to its weakest level in nearly a year on Thursday and was last seen testing $1,700. Following the stronger-than-expected PPI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 2% on the day, weighing heavily on XAUUSD.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!