GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pierces 1.2100, weekly resistance trendline in focus

- GBP/USD bounces off the multi-month low.
- A short-term resistance line questions the immediate recovery, 100 and 200-HMA can check further upside.
- A short-term falling trend line could restrict nearby declines.
Following its drop to refresh 18-month low, GBP/USD bounces off to 1.2115, up 0.50%, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair stays below one-week-old falling trend line resistance.
Not only the immediate resistance line, currently at 1.2145, but 100-HMA and 200-HMA, respectively around 1.2410 and 1.2705 also question the pair’s recovery moves.
Additionally, 1.2280 and 1.2520 are some extra filters during the quote’s further advances.
Meanwhile, September 2019 low near 1.1960 and a descending trend line connecting lows marked from last Friday, near 1.1950, will challenge bears below the latest bottom surrounding 1.2000.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|60 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50%
|Today daily open
|1.2055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2789
|Daily SMA50
|1.2933
|Daily SMA100
|1.2971
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2002
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2491
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
