GBP/USD Price Analysis: Penetrates support at 1.3083

- GBP/USD reverses lower from a Fibonacci retracement hurdle.
- Daily chart indicators continue to favor the bullish move.
GBP/USD has breached the support at 1.3083 (Oct. 12 high), extending Thursday's 0.48% decline.
The pair failed to take out 1.3174 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from Sept. 1 high to Sept. 23 low – earlier this week and has been on the offer ever since.
However, the 14-day relative strength index is still holding above 50 (in bullish territory). Similarly, the positive MACD histogram shows the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
As such, the pair could reverse losses during the day ahead. On the way higher, the pair may encounter resistance at 1.3174, followed by 1.3267 (Aug. 19 high).
On the downside, support is seen at 1.3011 (50-day simple moving average). At press time, the pair is trading at 1.3068.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral-to-bullish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3069
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2946
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2856
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3217
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
