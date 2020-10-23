GBP/USD Price Analysis: Penetrates support at 1.3083

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD reverses lower from a Fibonacci retracement hurdle. 
  • Daily chart indicators continue to favor the bullish move. 

GBP/USD has breached the support at 1.3083 (Oct. 12 high), extending Thursday's 0.48% decline. 

The pair failed to take out 1.3174 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from Sept. 1 high to Sept. 23 low – earlier this week and has been on the offer ever since. 

However, the 14-day relative strength index is still holding above 50 (in bullish territory). Similarly, the positive MACD histogram shows the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

As such, the pair could reverse losses during the day ahead. On the way higher, the pair may encounter resistance at 1.3174, followed by 1.3267 (Aug. 19 high). 

On the downside, support is seen at 1.3011 (50-day simple moving average). At press time, the pair is trading at 1.3068. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral-to-bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3069
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2946
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2856
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3154
Previous Daily Low 1.3071
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3217

 

 

