GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pair rebounds from 21-DMA amid muted US Dollar demand

- GBP/USD faces key resistance at 50-DMA and descending trendline.
- Major central bank's intervention supports GBP/USD rebound.
- Eyes on UK CPI data and BoE rate decision next week.
GBP/USD rebounds from the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at the 1.2000 key psychological level. The bounce comes after easing demand for the US Dollar due to backstop plans put forward by major central banks.
Federal Reserve (Fed), Swiss National Bank (SNB), and Bank of England (BoE) intervened with rescue plans, calming risk sentiment fired by liquidity crunch among some regional and international banks.
GBP/USD needs to surpass the 50-DMA, currently around 1.2125, to maintain the bullish bias. The Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) remains in favor of the upside.
A convincing break above the 50-DMA could lead the pair toward the next resistance and descending trendline from January's high at 1.2435. Breaking above the downward slope could take GBP/USD to the March high of 1.2215.
As for the downside, it's likely to be to limit the 21-DMAaround Thursday's low at 1.2025. A convincing break below the 21-DMA could lead the pair to multi-tested support at 1.1924.
The last line of support is seen at 1.1830. All important levels are being watched ahead of next week's UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and BoE announcements.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
