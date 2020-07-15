GBP/USD Price Analysis: Once again the bulls fail ahead of the previous wave high at 1.2666

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD trades 0.22% higher despite selling off in the US session.
  • The price was heading higher but hit a brick wall at 1.2649.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Looking at the chart below it is clear to see that cable was on a good run till the US came to market. The risk sentiment started well but at about 3.30 pm London time the S&P started to sell-off. This then took GBP/USD lower too as the USD strengthened. On the 4-hour chart below the last candle is a bearish engulfing candle which could indicate lower prices ahead.

Below the current price levels, there are a few key support zones to keep an eye on. The first is the red line at 1.2527, the level has been used in the past on a few occasions and it could be important in the future. The 200 Simple Moving Average could also be a support zone and if you look left on the chart it has been used as both a support and resistance zone. Lastly, the blue trendline might also help stem the losses. 

On the topside, if the bulls do regain control again the first hurdle will be the wave high at 1.2666. If the bulls do manage to break the zone then the high on the chart could be tested. 

Looking at the technical indicator, the Relative Strength Index is still just above the 50 area. Any move below could indicate some bearishness is on the horizon. The MACD has just turned positive as the histogram is now green and the signal lines are about to cross the mid-point. 

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2585
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.2554
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.248
Daily SMA50 1.2437
Daily SMA100 1.2429
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2564
Previous Daily Low 1.248
Previous Weekly High 1.267
Previous Weekly Low 1.2463
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2512
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2532
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2501
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2449
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2418
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2616
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2669

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

