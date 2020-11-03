GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the verge of a falling wedge breakout ahead of US election

  • GBP/USD eyes a firm break above 1.2933 for bulls to take over.
  • Potential falling wedge formation spotted on the hourly chart.
  • Hourly RSI stays bullish, as all eyes remain on the US election.

GBP/USD is consolidating the recovery from near-monthly lows of 1.2855, as the bulls await a fresh impetus on the 1.2900 level for the next push higher.

Broad-based US dollar weakness amid the upbeat market mood continues to underpin the cable, as markets stay focused on the US election while putting aside the Brexit and the UK lockdown worries.

From a near-term technical perspective, the path of least resistance appears to the upside, as the price is teasing a falling wedge pattern on the hourly sticks.

An hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance of 1.2933 is needed to extend the recovery momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches higher, currently at 54.55, allowing more for the upside.

Bullish confirmation could fuel a run towards the bearish 100-hourly moving average (HMA) at 1.2948, above which the 200-HMA at 1.3003 could likely come into play.

Alternatively, a break below immediate support at the horizontal 100-HMA of 1.2925 could expose the 21-HMA cap at 1.2918, which is the line in the sand for the bulls.

Acceptance below the latter could recall the multi-week lows around mid-1.2800s.

GBP/USD: Hourly chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2931
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2917
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2981
Daily SMA50 1.2995
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2943
Previous Daily Low 1.2854
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2909
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2866
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2778
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2955
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2993
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3044

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

