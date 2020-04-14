GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the bids inside short-term rising channel

- GBP/USD retraces gains from the five-week high.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement keep buyers hopeful.
- A three-week-old ascending trend line adds to the support.
- Overbought RSI conditions favor a pullback.
GBP/USD consolidates gains to 1.2625 during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cable remains inside a one-week-old rising trend channel while stepping back from the highest levels since March 12, 2020.
In addition to the bullish channel formation, the pair’s successful trading above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside and 200-bar SMA also portrays underlying strength in the momentum.
However, overbought RSI conditions signal a further pullback towards the channel’s support line near 1.2550m, a break of which could fetch the quote to the three-week-old ascending trend line, at 1.2535 now.
If at all the pair drops below 1.2535, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2515 will question further selling ahead of highlighting 1.2385 mark, comprising 200-bar SMA, for the sellers.
On the upside, a sustained break of 1.2660 defies the channel pattern and could accelerate the run-up towards the early-March lows near 1.2740.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2622
|Today Daily Change
|119 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|1.2503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2143
|Daily SMA50
|1.2587
|Daily SMA100
|1.2831
|Daily SMA200
|1.2656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2537
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2165
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2459
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
