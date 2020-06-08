GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the bids above 200-day SMA, six-month-old resistance line in focus

- GBP/USD takes the bids near a three-month top above 1.2700.
- Sustained break of the key SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- An ascending trend line from March 20 offers strong downside support.
GBP/USD stays positive around 1.2735, intraday high of 1.2741, while keeping the upside break of 200-day SMA during the early Asian session on Tuesday. With the successful trading above the key SMA, the Cable is likely to extend the latest run-up.
Read: BRC May total sales -5.9% YoY vs April -19.1% pct YoY, second-biggest fall since records began in 1995
As a result, buyers may aim for 1.2800 round-figure during the pair’s further upside ahead of confronting a downward sloping trend line from December 13, 2019, currently near 1.2870.
Should the bulls manage to dominate past-1.2870, 1.3000 and March month high near 1.3200 could return to the charts.
On the downside, a daily closing below 200-day SMA level of 1.2685 could trigger a fresh decline towards May 08 top near 1.2465.
It should, however, be noted that the buyers may not disappoint unless the pair trades above an upward sloping trend line from March 20, at 1.2345 now.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2739
|Today Daily Change
|70 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|1.2669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2329
|Daily SMA50
|1.2383
|Daily SMA100
|1.256
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2888
