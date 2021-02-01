GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the bids above 1.3700, bulls eye multi-month top

- GBP/USD bulls refresh intraday top while extending bounce before 200-HMA.
- A three-day-old falling trend line, short-term resistance line can offer intermediate stops to the upside.
- Ascending trend line from January 18 adds to the downside filter.
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3732, up 0.25% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the cable extends the early-day bounce off 1.3694, even before 200-HMA, amid strong RSI conditions.
The pair’s ability to remain strong beyond the key moving average, coupled with strong RSI conditions favor the further upside. As a result, a downward sloping trend line from last Wednesday, at 1.3750 now, lures the bulls.
Also acting as an upside filter is a falling resistance connecting Wednesday and Friday’s high, around 1.3765, as well as the recently flashed multi-month high of 1.3758.
If at all the GBP/USD bulls manage to keep the reins past-1.3765, the May 2018 high of 1.3772 and the 1.3800 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-HMA level of 1.3692 needs validation from a short-term support line, currently around 1.3670, to recall GBP/USD sellers.
Following that, January 18 low near 1.3520 and the previous month’s low near 1.3450 should gain the market’s attention.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3733
|Today Daily Change
|35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.3698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3642
|Daily SMA50
|1.3517
|Daily SMA100
|1.3258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2976
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3751
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
