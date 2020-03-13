GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot below 61.8% Fibonacci

- GBP/USD registers four-day losing streak, stays near five-month low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement keep sellers hopeful.
- Buyers will need to regain footing above 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.2520, down 0.40%, amid the Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote extends losses under 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its September-December 2019 upside amid bearish MACD. That said, the pair is likely to remain weak unless bouncing back beyond 200-day SMA.
As a result, the sellers can aim for early October 2019 high near 1.2415 if the GBP/USD prices remain weak below 1.2500.
In a case the bears fail to respect the 1.2415 rest-point, October 2019 bottom surrounding 1.2195 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2560 can act as the immediate resistance ahead of a 200-day SMA level of 1.2710.
It should, however, be noted that February month low near 1.2725 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2740 can question the bulls afterward.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2522
|Today Daily Change
|-46 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|1.2568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2911
|Daily SMA50
|1.2988
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2849
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
