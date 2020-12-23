GBP/USD Price Analysis: Near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD broke through a near one-week-old descending trend-line resistance on Wednesday.
  • Acceptance above 200-hour SMA supports prospects for additional gains amid Brexit optimism.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase, forming a strong base near 200-hour SMA, around the 1.3420 region.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair on Wednesday broke through a near one-week-old descending trend-line resistance. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional gains amid renewed optimism over the possibility of a last-minute Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 1-hourly chart. The set-up further adds credence to the bullish outlook amid a broad-based USD weakness.

That said, investors might still wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing highs, around mid-1.3400s, before placing fresh bullish bets. The GBP/USD pair might then make a fresh attempt to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.3400 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by support near the 1.3380-75 region, which if broken will negate the constructive set-up.

A subsequent fall will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the GBP/USD pair to the 1.3300 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended to the 1.3225 intermediate support en-route weekly lows, around the 1.3200-1.3190 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3426
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.3363
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3393
Daily SMA50 1.3218
Daily SMA100 1.3122
Daily SMA200 1.2783
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.347
Previous Daily Low 1.3304
Previous Weekly High 1.3625
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3367
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3406
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3213
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3453
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3544
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3619

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

