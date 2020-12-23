GBP/USD Price Analysis: Near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders

- GBP/USD broke through a near one-week-old descending trend-line resistance on Wednesday.
- Acceptance above 200-hour SMA supports prospects for additional gains amid Brexit optimism.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase, forming a strong base near 200-hour SMA, around the 1.3420 region.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair on Wednesday broke through a near one-week-old descending trend-line resistance. This, in turn, supports prospects for additional gains amid renewed optimism over the possibility of a last-minute Brexit deal.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 1-hourly chart. The set-up further adds credence to the bullish outlook amid a broad-based USD weakness.
That said, investors might still wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing highs, around mid-1.3400s, before placing fresh bullish bets. The GBP/USD pair might then make a fresh attempt to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.3400 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by support near the 1.3380-75 region, which if broken will negate the constructive set-up.
A subsequent fall will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the GBP/USD pair to the 1.3300 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended to the 1.3225 intermediate support en-route weekly lows, around the 1.3200-1.3190 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3426
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.3363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3393
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3122
|Daily SMA200
|1.2783
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3304
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3625
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD extends losses stimulus uncertainty, mixed US data
EUR/USD is retreating from around 1.2200, in thinned pre-holiday trading. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill. US durable goods orders and jobless beat estimates but personal income and spending both miss estimates.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.