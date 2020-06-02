GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes five-week high above 1.2550, eyes 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD benefits from the Brexit, coronavirus headlines from the UK to rise to 1.2581.
  • A clear break above 100-day SMA will aim for April top, 200-day SMA.
  • Bullish MACD signals favors the buyers, sellers will look for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD takes the bids to an intraday high of 1.2581 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable surges to the highest since April 30 while cheering upbeat news about Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Not only the European Union’s (EU) readiness to extend the Brexit by a period of two-year, UK PM Boris Johnson’s taking charge of the pandemic handling also propels the British Pound off-late.

In addition to the upbeat news, bullish MACD signals also favor the GBP/USD pair’s further upside.

Even so, bulls will wait for a clear break above 100-day SMA level of 1.2575 to probe April month high near 1.2650. However, a 200-day SMA level close to 1.2675 might question the bulls afterward.

On the downside, bears are less likely to enter unless the quote slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March month fall, around 1.2520.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2558
Today Daily Change 64 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.51%
Today daily open 1.2494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2288
Daily SMA50 1.2341
Daily SMA100 1.2578
Daily SMA200 1.267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2507
Previous Daily Low 1.2326
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2261
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2739

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

