GBP/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 1.2900 after Friday’s Doji

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD refreshes intraday high after the recent bullish candlestick formation on D1.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-day SMA also favor the buyers.
  • 50-day SMA offers immediate resistance ahead of 1.3077/82 confluence.

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2936, an intraday high of 1.2938, as markets in Tokyo open for trading. The pair rises following its formation of the bullish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart the previous day.

The bullish MACD conditions and the pair’s successful trading above 100-day SMA are extra price-positive signals that favor the GBP/USD bulls.

As a result, the quote can again confront a 50-day SMA level of 1.3011 during its further upside. However, a confluence of the monthly top and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the September month downside, near 1.3077/82, will question the additional rise of the pair.

Meanwhile, Friday’s low and 100-day SMA, respectively around 1.2860 and 1.2840, can limit short-term declines of GBP/USD.

It should, however, be noted that a clear downside break of 1.2840 will direct sellers towards the previous month’s low near 1.2675.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2926
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.2918
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2891
Daily SMA50 1.3017
Daily SMA100 1.2837
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2962
Previous Daily Low 1.2864
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2867
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2965
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

