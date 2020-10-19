GBP/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 1.2900 after Friday’s Doji

- GBP/USD refreshes intraday high after the recent bullish candlestick formation on D1.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-day SMA also favor the buyers.
- 50-day SMA offers immediate resistance ahead of 1.3077/82 confluence.
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2936, an intraday high of 1.2938, as markets in Tokyo open for trading. The pair rises following its formation of the bullish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart the previous day.
The bullish MACD conditions and the pair’s successful trading above 100-day SMA are extra price-positive signals that favor the GBP/USD bulls.
As a result, the quote can again confront a 50-day SMA level of 1.3011 during its further upside. However, a confluence of the monthly top and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the September month downside, near 1.3077/82, will question the additional rise of the pair.
Meanwhile, Friday’s low and 100-day SMA, respectively around 1.2860 and 1.2840, can limit short-term declines of GBP/USD.
It should, however, be noted that a clear downside break of 1.2840 will direct sellers towards the previous month’s low near 1.2675.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2926
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2891
|Daily SMA50
|1.3017
|Daily SMA100
|1.2837
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2962
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears eye key support below 0.7100 ahead of China GDP
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7100 after snapping a two-week uptrend. Trading sentiment remains challenged amid extended US stimulus deadlock, Brexit and virus woes. RBA’s dovish rhetoric, China’s tough stand against the global dislike also favor bears.
Gold wavers around $1,900 despite fresh US stimulus hopes
Gold prices trim the early-day gains to $1,903.12, look for a firm direction on the daily chart. Risk tone recovers as US President Trump wants a bigger plan after House Speaker Pelosi gave Tuesday’s deadline to the White House.
USD/JPY: Lifeless above 105.00, risk skewed to the downside
The USD/JPY pair has settled around 105.40 for a third consecutive week, down in the last one amid prevalent risk aversion. US Treasury yields surged on upbeat US data, providing support to USD/JPY.
WTI: Bulls again aim to cross $41.50 key resistance
WTI buyers attack upper line of a seven-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA, normal RSI favor buyers. A two-day-long rising trend line offers immediate support.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 weighs on inflation, job numbers
Low inflation was reported in the eurozone and Japan, as economic activity remains subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK, Australia and Canada all released weak employment data, and unemployment claims shot up in the United States.