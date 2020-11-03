GBP/USD Price Analysis: Looks to build on momentum beyond descending channel resistance

- GBP/USD gains some strong positive traction on Tuesday and recovers further from two-week lows.
- The set-up might have already shifted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
The GBP/USD pair rallied to three-day tops during the first half of the European trading session, with bulls now eyeing some follow-through buying beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
The momentum pushed the pair beyond a resistance marked by the top boundary of a near two-week-old descending channel. A subsequent move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall might have already set the stage for additional gains.
The constructive set-up is further reinforced by bullish oscillators on intraday charts. However, RSI on the 1-hourly chart has already moved above the 70.00 mark, while neutral technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the bullish outlook.
Adding to this, the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election also warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
That said, a sustained move beyond the 1.3000 mark has the potential to lift the GBP/USD pair towards the 50% Fibo. level resistance, around the 1.3075-80 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3100 mark, which if conquered will negate any near-term bearish bias.
On the flip side, the descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint, around the 1.2965-60 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2940 horizontal level. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the fall back towards the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2855 static support. A convincing break below should now pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the 1.3175 region touched on October 21.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2992
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2981
|Daily SMA50
|1.2995
|Daily SMA100
|1.2878
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2943
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2854
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
