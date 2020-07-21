GBP/USD Price Analysis: Key upside levels are being tested

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD trades 0.65% higher on the session as greenback weakness kicks in across the board.
  • The price is testing a key level near 1.2734 and has printed above but we will need to wait for the daily close.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD has had a great session but its as much about USD weakness as it is about GBP strength. The positive risk environment also seems to help the pound and on Tuesday the major bourses are trading in the black too. All of the GBP strength comes in the backdrop of Brexit negotiations, poor government performance when dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and the BoE talking about negative rates.

Looking closer at the price action now and the pair has printed above the blue resistance of 1.2750. A daily close above the level could be a positive sign. Elsewhere, the price has also broken above the purple trendline but it only has two previous touches so it cannot be considered the strongest trendline. The next important level on the way up is the red wave high at 1.2813. If the level is broken it would be yet another bullish sign and the price could head to 1.30. 

Looking at the indicators, the Relative Strength Index is looking bullish and seems to be heading to the overbought zone. The MACD is also looking positive as the histogram is green and the signal lines are firmly above the mid-point. 

GBP/USD technical analysis

Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2747
Today Daily Change 0.0084
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 1.2663
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2509
Daily SMA50 1.2455
Daily SMA100 1.2419
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2666
Previous Daily Low 1.2518
Previous Weekly High 1.2666
Previous Weekly Low 1.248
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2574
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2418
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2713
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.286

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

