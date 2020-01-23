GBP/USD Price Analysis: Key Fibonacci levels can check bulls amid overbought RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD trades near two-week high, struggles to extend run-up towards 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • Seller may target 200-bar SMA, monthly falling trend line during fresh declines.

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3140 with a little movement during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair rose beyond the monthly resistance line and 200-bar SMA the previous day.

Even so, the bulls are struggling around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from December 12 to 23 amid overbought RSI conditions.

As a result, sellers are looking for fresh entry targeting 200-bar SMA level and the resistance-turned-support line, around 1.3100 and 1.3070 respectively, as the immediate supports.

However, pair’s further declines below 1.3070 may recall 1.3000 and 1.2960/55 area on the charts.

On the flip side, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, near 1.3210 and 1.3280 respectively, can challenge buyers during further advances.

It should also be noted that the pair’s rise past-1.3280 enables it to aim for December 16 top surrounding 1.3420.

GBP/USD four hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.314
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.3135
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3086
Daily SMA50 1.3048
Daily SMA100 1.2823
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3154
Previous Daily Low 1.3035
Previous Weekly High 1.312
Previous Weekly Low 1.2954
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.308
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2989
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3181
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

