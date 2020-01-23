GBP/USD Price Analysis: Key Fibonacci levels can check bulls amid overbought RSI

- GBP/USD trades near two-week high, struggles to extend run-up towards 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
- Seller may target 200-bar SMA, monthly falling trend line during fresh declines.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3140 with a little movement during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair rose beyond the monthly resistance line and 200-bar SMA the previous day.
Even so, the bulls are struggling around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from December 12 to 23 amid overbought RSI conditions.
As a result, sellers are looking for fresh entry targeting 200-bar SMA level and the resistance-turned-support line, around 1.3100 and 1.3070 respectively, as the immediate supports.
However, pair’s further declines below 1.3070 may recall 1.3000 and 1.2960/55 area on the charts.
On the flip side, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, near 1.3210 and 1.3280 respectively, can challenge buyers during further advances.
It should also be noted that the pair’s rise past-1.3280 enables it to aim for December 16 top surrounding 1.3420.
GBP/USD four hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.314
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3086
|Daily SMA50
|1.3048
|Daily SMA100
|1.2823
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.33
