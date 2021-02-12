GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the red near multi-day lows, below 1.3800 mark

- GBP/USD remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- Break below the 23.6% Fibo. might have paved the way for further weakness.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and retreated further from 34-month tops set earlier this week. The pullback extended through the first half of the European session and dragged the pair to fresh three-day lows, around the 1.3775 region in the last hour.
With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair has now slipped below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the post-BoE strong move up and seems vulnerable to extend the corrective slide. Moreover, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting into the negative territory and add credence to the intraday bearish outlook.
That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are yet to confirm the bearish bias. Hence, any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support near the 1.3760-55 resistance breakpoint, which should act as a key pivotal point and help determine the GBP/USD pair's near-term trajectory.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned support before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has topped out in the near-term. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a further depreciating move and drag the pair further towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3715-10 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3830 level ahead of mid-1.3800s. Sustained move beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the pair towards the 1.3900 mark en-route the 1.3940-50 hurdle. The momentum could further get extended towards the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3788
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3583
|Daily SMA100
|1.3338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
