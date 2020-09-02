GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the red near mid-1.3300s, around 100-hour SMA post-ADP

  • GBP/USD extended the overnight retracement slide from the 1.3500 neighbourhood.
  • The intraday slide, so far, has managed to find decent support near 100-hour SMA.
  • The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near mid-1.3300s and had a rather muted reaction to the release of the US ADP report. The pair, so far, has managed to hold above 100-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.

Given the overnight sharp pullback from the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or YTD tops, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned support should pave the way for additional weakness. The pair might then accelerate the slide further towards the 1.3285-80 region.

The latter marks a previous strong horizontal resistance now turned support and should help limit any further near-term downfall. That said, some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the corrective slide towards the 1.3200 mark.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have eased from the overbought zone and maintained their bullish bias on the 4-hourly chart. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying, which should help limit any deeper losses.

On the flip side, the 1.3400 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the pair back above mid-1.3400s and assist bulls to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 1.3500 mark.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3349
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.3384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3155
Daily SMA50 1.2858
Daily SMA100 1.264
Daily SMA200 1.2734
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3482
Previous Daily Low 1.3356
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3404
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3459
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3585

 

 

Latest Forex News

