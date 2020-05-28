GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from short-term support line above 1.2200

  • GBP/USD buyers catch a breath after portraying a recovery from 1.2204.
  • 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the support.
  • 1.2300 becomes immediate upside barrier ahead of Wednesday’s top.

GBP/USD remains firm around 1.2265 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The Cable recently bounced off an ascending trend line from May 17 as well as 200-HMA.

As a result, buyers are firming up the grip to aim for 1.2300 round-figures before challenging the previous day’s top near 1.2365.

In a case where the bulls remain dominant past-1.2365, May 08 peak around 1.2470 will be the key to watch.

On the downside, a confluence of 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May 17-26 upside, close to 1.2220/15, could restrict the pair’s immediate declines before the said support line around 1.2210.

Also acting as strong supports are 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement near 1.2185 and Friday’s lows near 1.2160.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2263
Today Daily Change -70 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.57%
Today daily open 1.2333
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2317
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2606
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2363
Previous Daily Low 1.2187
Previous Weekly High 1.2296
Previous Weekly Low 1.2076
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2402
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2578

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

