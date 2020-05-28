GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from short-term support line above 1.2200

- GBP/USD buyers catch a breath after portraying a recovery from 1.2204.
- 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the support.
- 1.2300 becomes immediate upside barrier ahead of Wednesday’s top.
GBP/USD remains firm around 1.2265 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The Cable recently bounced off an ascending trend line from May 17 as well as 200-HMA.
As a result, buyers are firming up the grip to aim for 1.2300 round-figures before challenging the previous day’s top near 1.2365.
In a case where the bulls remain dominant past-1.2365, May 08 peak around 1.2470 will be the key to watch.
On the downside, a confluence of 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May 17-26 upside, close to 1.2220/15, could restrict the pair’s immediate declines before the said support line around 1.2210.
Also acting as strong supports are 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement near 1.2185 and Friday’s lows near 1.2160.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2263
|Today Daily Change
|-70 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57%
|Today daily open
|1.2333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2606
|Daily SMA200
|1.2667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2363
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2578
