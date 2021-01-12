GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps downside break of 21-day SMA

  • GBP/USD consolidates recent losses after declining to two-week low.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained break of short-term SMA favor sellers.

GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3520 during early Tuesday. That said, the cable pair dropped to the fresh low since late-December after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. However, the following retracement keeps the quote above the 1.3500 round-figure.

Even so, sellers remain hopeful below 21-day SMA while eyeing the upward sloping trend line from early November, at 1.3340 now.

During the fall between 1.3500 and 1.3340, December 28 low near 1.3430 can act as an intermediate halt.

Should bearish MACD keeps the GBP/USD prices heavy past-1.3340, December low near 1.3135 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 1.3538 now, will aim for a downward sloping trend line from January 04, currently around 1.3600.

However, a clear break above 1.3600 might not hesitate to refresh the multi-month high, flashed last week, near the 1.3700 round-figure.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.352
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.352
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3538
Daily SMA50 1.338
Daily SMA100 1.3188
Daily SMA200 1.2889
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3567
Previous Daily Low 1.3451
Previous Weekly High 1.3704
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3458
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3397
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3342
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3629
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3691

 

 

Latest Forex News

