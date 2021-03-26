GBP/USD Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh multi-day tops and retreats, still above mid-1.3700s

- GBP/USD added to the overnight positive move and gained some follow-through traction on Friday.
- Sustained move beyond the 23.6% Fibo. level and 100-hour SMA prompted some technical buying.
- Bearish oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution before positioning for any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair built to the previous day's goodish bounce from multi-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second straight session on Friday. The momentum extended through the first half of the European session and push the pair to three-day tops, around the 1.3785 region.
The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to some technical buying above the 100-hour SMA. This comes on the back of a brief consolidation near the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.4002-1.3671 downfall and supports prospects for a further intraday appreciating move.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory and might hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets, at least for now.
Hence, any subsequent positive move is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3800 support breakpoint. This coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level and should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
On the flip side, the early European session lows, around the 1.3740 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair towards the 1.3700 mark, which if broken will add credence to the recent bearish double-top breakdown.
The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3670 region. Bearish traders might eventually aim to challenge 100-day SMA support, currently near the 1.3610-1.3600 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3778
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3883
|Daily SMA50
|1.3829
|Daily SMA100
|1.3623
|Daily SMA200
|1.3259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3671
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4002
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3809
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.