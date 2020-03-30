GBP/USD Price Analysis: Jumps back above 1.2400 mark, closer to session tops

  • GBP/USD stalls its intraday corrective slide and finds decent support near 50% Fibo. level.
  • The near-term technical bias seems tilted in favour of bulls, albeit warrants some caution.

The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover over 100-pips from daily swing lows and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2430 region.

The intraday slide found a decent support near 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3200-1.1412 recent slump, suggesting that the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.

The mentioned region coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining traction and reinforce the positive outlook, albeit neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond 61.8% Fibo. level, around the key 1.2500 psychological mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to aim towards surpassing the 1.2600 mark and the 1.2625 intermediate resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the 1.2700 level.

On the flip side, the 1.2315-10 region (50% Fibo. level) might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken might negate the bullish bias and prompt some technical selling.

GBP/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2432
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2454
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2351
Daily SMA50 1.2737
Daily SMA100 1.2886
Daily SMA200 1.267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2486
Previous Daily Low 1.2133
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2351
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2268
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2005
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2935

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

