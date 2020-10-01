GBP/USD Price Analysis: Intraday rally falters near 38.2% Fibo. level

- GBP/USD quickly retreated over 100 pips from two-week tops set earlier this Thursday.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
Having shown some resilience below 100-hour SMA, the GBP/USD pair rallied to near two-week tops, around the 1.2975 region, during the mid-European session.
The strong intraday positive move faltered near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall. The pair retreated over 100 pips from daily swing highs and was last seen hovering near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2870-65 region.
The pair's inability to capitalize on the strong move up and the subsequent fall points to persistent selling at higher levels. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started drifting into the negative territory on the 1-hourly chart.
The set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of the recent downward trajectory. That said, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 1.2840 region (100-hour SMA) before positioning for any further downfall.
The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to break through the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2775 horizontal support should pave the way for a fall towards the 1.2700 mark en-route multi-week lows support, around the 1.2675 zone.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2900 mark. A convincing move back above might trigger a short-covering move and assist the GBP/USD pair to aim back to conquer the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2869
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.3028
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2943
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2806
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
