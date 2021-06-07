GBP/USD Price Analysis: Indecisive below 1.4200 inside short-term trading range

- GBP/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves inside three-week-old range.
- Gradually recovering Momentum line, sustained trading beyond key SMA favor buyers.
- Monthly horizontal support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD marks another failure to cross the 1.4200, recently easing to 1.4180, during the subdued Asian session on Tuesday. Cable rose during the last two days inside the 140-pips of the area between 1.4080 and 1.4220, bracing for the resistance. However, recent weakness probes buyers below the 1.4200 threshold.
It’s worth noting that the Momentum line is in the recovery mode, suggesting the build of the buying side. Though, the upper line of the stated range near 1.4220, followed by the recently flashed multi-month high near 1.4250, could test the GBP/USD bulls.
During the quote pair’s run-up beyond 1.4250, the 1.4300 and April 2018 peak surrounding 1.4375 will be important levels to watch.
On the contrary, pullback moves won’t be worrisome until staying below the 1.4080 range support.
Also important supports are the 200-SMA level near 1.4060 and the monthly horizontal line around 1.4010, quickly followed by the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
Overall, GBP/USD remains bullish inside a short-term trading range.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4178
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.4161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4144
|Daily SMA50
|1.3965
|Daily SMA100
|1.3899
|Daily SMA200
|1.3552
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4031
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.433
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
