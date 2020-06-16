GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds steady near 200-hour SMA, just below mid-1.2600s

- GBP/USD gains traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The uptick stalled near the 200-DMA hurdle, ahead of the 1.2700 mark.
- A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for further near-term gains.
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's strong intraday rally of 150 pips from two-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second straight day on Tuesday. The positive momentum stalled near the very important 200-day SMA, just ahead of the 1.2700 round-figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The pair witnessed a modest intraday pullback and trimmed a part of its early gains, albeit now seems to have stabilized near 200-hour SMA, around the 1.2640-50 region. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining traction on hourly charts, supporting prospects for additional gains.
A sustained move beyond the 1.2700 mark will reinforce the positive outlook and set the stage for a move towards the recent daily closing highs, around the 1.2745 region. The upward trajectory could further get extended, which should assist the pair to move beyond the 1.2800 round-figure mark and multi-month tops set last Wednesday.
On the flip side, the 1.2610-1.2600 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the slide towards the 1.2540-35 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable head back towards challenging weekly lows near the 1.2455 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
Overview
Today last price1.2645
Today Daily Change0.0040
Today Daily Change %0.32
Today daily open1.2605
Trends
Daily SMA201.2458
Daily SMA501.2419
Daily SMA1001.2535
Daily SMA2001.2691
Levels
Previous Daily High1.2607
Previous Daily Low1.2455
Previous Weekly High1.2813
Previous Weekly Low1.2474
Previous Monthly High1.2601
Previous Monthly Low1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.2549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.2513
Daily Pivot Point S11.2504
Daily Pivot Point S21.2403
Daily Pivot Point S31.2352
Daily Pivot Point R11.2657
Daily Pivot Point R21.2708
Daily Pivot Point R31.2809
