GBP/USD Price Analysis: Gathers strength for a breakout of Falling Channel above 1.2460

- GBP/USD is making efforts for a breakout of the Falling Channel pattern.
- An absence of anxiety among investors ahead of US CPI conveys that they have digested expectations of the Fed’s rate hikes.
- Wednesday’s inflation data carries higher value as it will be the last inflation data before Fed’s May meeting.
The GBP/USD pair has rebounded to near 1.2430 in the early Asian session after defending the round-level support of 1.2400. The Cable is gathering strength for extending its rally amid an upbeat market mood ahead of the release of the United States inflation. An absence of anxiety among investors ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicates that investors have digested expectations of consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Despite knowing the fact that Wednesday’s inflation data carries higher value as it will be the last inflation data before May’s monetary policy meeting, investors are hammering the US Dollar Index. The USD Index has turned sideways after a corrective move from 102.30 and is expected to test the critical support of 102.00.
Apart from the US inflation data, the speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will be keenly watched. BoE Bailey is expected to provide guidance about the likely monetary policy action ahead. A hawkish guidance is expected from BoE Bailey amid an absence of evidence of United Kingdom inflation softening.
GBP/USD is gathering strength to deliver a breakout of the Falling Channel formed on an hourly scale. The Cable is hovering near the edge of the upper portion of the aforementioned chart pattern. The asset looks confident above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2420 as it indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is eyeing a decisive break above 60.00 for activation of the bullish momentum.
For an upside move, the Cable needs to surpass April 11 high at 1.2457, which will trigger short coverings and will drive the major toward the psychological resistance of 1.2500 followed by April 04 high at 1.2525.
On the flip side, a break below the round-level support of 1.2400 will expose the asset to April 10 low at 1.2344 and March 30 low at 1.2294.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2428
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2303
|Daily SMA50
|1.2156
|Daily SMA100
|1.2165
|Daily SMA200
|1.1903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2443
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2382
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2291
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.