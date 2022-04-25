  • GBP/USD remains vulnerable despite oversold on the daily chart.
  • Risk-aversion, Fed-BOE contrast and weak UK data keep the GBP undermined.
  • Descending triangle breakdown opens floor towards 0.2650 pattern target.

GBP/USD is on a downward spiral towards 1.2700, as bears remain unrelenting following Friday’s 200-pips sell-off from 1.3035 levels.

Aggressive Fed’s tightening expectations, China's covid lockdowns and a likely EU embargo on the Russian oil imports dent the investors’ sentiment on Monday, as the safe-haven US dollar catches up on its extended rally. The dollar’s strength combined with risk-aversion adds to the weight on the high-beta pound.

Meanwhile, the Fed-BOE monetary policy divergence got widened further after the UK Retail Sales and S&P Global Preliminary Services PMI disappointed in the reported month. The central banks’ contrast will continue to remain a headwind for cable.

Looking at the daily chart, GBP/USD’s sell-off yielded a downside break from a descending triangle formation after the price closed below the 1.2975 triangle support on Friday.

In light of the triangle breakdown, cable remains on track to test the pattern target measured at 1.2650, as the 1.2700 level appears at risk, as of writing.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered into the oversold region, suggesting that a pullback cannot be ruled out in the near term.

Although the way the sellers remain in full form, bearish exhaustion appears elusive. Should the pair attempt a rebound, recapturing the 1.2800 barrier will be critical.

Further up, the daily highs of 1.2842 could be put to test.  

GBP/USD: Daily chart

 

GBP/USD: Additional technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2756
Today Daily Change -0.0083
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.2839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3058
Daily SMA50 1.3206
Daily SMA100 1.3334
Daily SMA200 1.3501
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3036
Previous Daily Low 1.2823
Previous Weekly High 1.309
Previous Weekly Low 1.2823
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.255
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles towards 1.0700 amid Macron win, risk-aversion

EUR/USD tumbles towards 1.0700 amid Macron win, risk-aversion

EUR/USD is tumbling towards 1.0700, as the US dollar is firming up amid broad risk-aversion. The pair erased early gains, spurred by the French President Macron's win. The euro remains weighed down by a likely EU embargo on Russian oil imports ahead of German IFO.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slides below 1.2800 as US dollar firms up

GBP/USD slides below 1.2800 as US dollar firms up

GBP/USD is falling further below 1.2800, as the US dollar extends higher amid a risk-off market profile and hawkish Fed bets. Friday’s dismal UK macro data threatens BOE's rate hike prospects, weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold declines towards $1,900, US Durable Goods Orders in focus

Gold declines towards $1,900, US Durable Goods Orders in focus

Gold is scaling lower swiftly on Monday as a jumbo rate hike expectations by the Fed have diminished the appeal of the precious metal. The gold prices are declining towards the psychological support of $1,900.

Gold News

Can Cardano price bounce off its safety net to $1

Can Cardano price bounce off its safety net to $1

Cardano price woes seem to be increasing since its all-time high in September 2021. The ADA bears have also pushed ADA below the buy zone, suggesting that the bears are in control.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies

Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures