GBP/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s Gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.3800

- GBP/USD edges lower after posting a bearish candlestick formation.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD around a nine-week-old resistance line challenges buyers.
- 200-DMA offers immediate support, 1.3900 adds to the upside filters.
Having stepped back from a monthly, GBP/USD remains defensive around 1.3830 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
The cable poked to a one-week high the previous day before reversing from 1.3887, which in turn portrayed a Gravestone Doji bearish candlestick near a downward sloping resistance line from July 30.
In addition to the bearish candlestick formation surrounding the short-term resistance line, the receding bullish bias of the MACD signals also keeps sellers hopeful.
However, 200-SMA restricts immediate downside 1.3830, a break of which will direct the GBP/USD prices towards a three-week-old support line near 1.3760.
Should the pair sellers manage to conquer the 1.3760 level, the monthly low around 1.3725 and 1.3690 may entertain them ahead of July’s bottom surrounding 1.3570.
Meanwhile, the stated resistance line near 1.3870 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the monthly top close to 1.3895.
In a case where GBP/USD crosses the 1.3895 hurdle, it needs validation from the 1.3900 round figure before directing bulls towards the July month high near 1.3985 and the 1.4000 psychological magnet.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3767
|Daily SMA50
|1.3807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3917
|Daily SMA200
|1.3825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3889
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
