GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with ascending channel support, risks breaking below 1.3800

- Renewed USD strength prompted some selling around GBP/USD for the second successive day.
- The set-up has shifted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3855 region and turned lower for the second successive day on Tuesday.
A strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the GBP/USD pair to three-day lows, around the 1.3815-10 region during the first half of the European session. The mentioned area marks confluence support comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel extending from August monthly swing lows. This, in turn, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have started drifting into bearish territory and losing positive momentum on the daily chart. Hence, a convincing break below the 1.3810-15 confluence will mark a bearish breakdown and prompt aggressive technical selling. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3800 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to extend its retracement slide from the 1.3900 neighbourhood. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.3740-35 area ahead of the 1.3700 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3855-60 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which bulls could aim to challenge the trend-channel resistance. The latter is currently pegged near the 1.3900 mark, which if cleared should set the stage for further gains. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum further towards the 1.3950-55 intermediate hurdle, en-route the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3813
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3774
|Daily SMA50
|1.3807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.3817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3819
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3731
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3922
