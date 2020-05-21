GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-hour SMA/descending trend-channel confluence hurdle

- GBP/USD managed to recover the early lost ground to 1.2185 region.
- The set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 60 pips from an intraday low level of 1.2185 and refreshed daily tops during the mid-European session. The uptick lacked any strong follow-through, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum beyond 200-hour SMA.
The daily swing high, around the 1.2245 region, coincides with the top end of a descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. This is followed by 100-day SMA resistance, currently near the 1.2270 region, which if cleared might be seen as afresh trigger for intraday bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly charts are yet to gain any meaningful traction and maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2300 mark, above which the pair is likely to extend this week's strong rebound from sub-1.2100 level and aim to test the 1.2340-45 supply zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2185-75 region now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken decisively, should accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2100 mark. A subsequent fall below the 1.2075 level might turn the pair vulnerable to resume its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.223
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.224
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.235
|Daily SMA50
|1.2283
|Daily SMA100
|1.2641
|Daily SMA200
|1.2665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2222
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid improving market mood, shrugging off dismal data
EUR/USD has topped 1.10, the highest since early May, as S&P futures recover and the market mood improves. Investors are shrugging off worsening Sino-American relations, worse than expected jobless claims and mixed eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
Bitcoin losing his anonymity because of Nakamoto?
Bitcoin's anonymity hasn't disappeared and it's impossible to know if Nakamoto is behind the 50 BTC transfer. Bitcoin loses ground in front of the Altcoins and drags the market down versus US dollar. Ripple shows a dual structure, suitable for going to the moon or to hell.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.