GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-hour SMA/descending trend-channel confluence hurdle

  • GBP/USD managed to recover the early lost ground to 1.2185 region.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.

The GBP/USD pair recovered around 60 pips from an intraday low level of 1.2185 and refreshed daily tops during the mid-European session. The uptick lacked any strong follow-through, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum beyond 200-hour SMA.

The daily swing high, around the 1.2245 region, coincides with the top end of a descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. This is followed by 100-day SMA resistance, currently near the 1.2270 region, which if cleared might be seen as afresh trigger for intraday bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly charts are yet to gain any meaningful traction and maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2300 mark, above which the pair is likely to extend this week's strong rebound from sub-1.2100 level and aim to test the 1.2340-45 supply zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2185-75 region now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken decisively, should accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2100 mark. A subsequent fall below the 1.2075 level might turn the pair vulnerable to resume its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsorigional

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.223
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.235
Daily SMA50 1.2283
Daily SMA100 1.2641
Daily SMA200 1.2665
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2288
Previous Daily Low 1.2222
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2212
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2146
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2344

 

 

Signatures