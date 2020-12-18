GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-hour EMA/ascending channel confluence support

- GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for traders.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session, with bears making a fresh attempt to extend the downfall further below the 1.3500 mark.
The mentioned level represents a confluence support, comprising of 100-hour EMA and the lower boundary of weekly ascending trend-channel. A convincing break below should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Thursday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and losing traction on the 4-hourly chart. However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and warrant caution for aggressive bearish traders.
However, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned confluence support could still accelerate the fall to the 1.3455-50 support. Some follow-through selling might turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to slide further below the 1.3400 mark, towards the 1.3340-20 congestion zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3550-55 region now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.3600 round-figure mark, en-route YTD tops, around the 1.3625 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3376
|Daily SMA50
|1.3193
|Daily SMA100
|1.3112
|Daily SMA200
|1.2764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3767
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
