GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 1-month old trend-line support ahead of BoE

- GBP/USD turns lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- The downside remains limited ahead of the key BoE policy decision.
- The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2565 region, rather met with some fresh supply and drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session.
The pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The mentioned level coincides with a one-month-old ascending trend-line and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative momentum and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the negative outlook and warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Investors are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the highly-anticipated BoE monetary policy update. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing breakthrough the mentioned trend-line support before positioning for any further depreciating move.
A convincing breakthrough now seems to accelerate the fall back towards weekly lows, around the 1.2455 region. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to weaken farther below the 1.2400 mark and aim towards testing the next major support near mid-1.2300s.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the 1.2565 region now seems to act as immediate resistance and is followed by the 1.2600 mark. Above the said resistance levels, the pair might head back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2680 region.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2428
|Daily SMA100
|1.2526
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2589
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.