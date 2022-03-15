GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds bids at 1.3000, limited downside ahead

- A positive open-test drive session on Tuesday indicates a temporary bullish reversal.
- The confluence of an oversold oscillator and the lower end of a falling channel may produce a pullback.
- The 20- and 50-period EMAs are trending lower, which adds to the downside filters.
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a base formation around 1.3000 after a significant plunge from February 23 high at 1.3620. The cable has witnessed a positive open-test drive session on Tuesday as the pair opened 1.3003, slipped near round 1.3000, and found some significant bids that drove the major higher.
On the daily scale, GBP/USD is auctioning in a falling channel formation whose upper end is placed from 6 January 2021 high at 1.4249 and the lower end is marked from 24 January 2021 low at 1.3670. A tap near the lower end of the falling channel is considered a pullback by the market participants. It is more likely that the cable will find a pullback around 1.2965.
The 20-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3243 and 1.3370 respectively, are trending lower, which indicates significant weakness ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates a bearish setup. However, a confluence of an oversold situation with the lower end of a falling channel may result in a potential pullback.
The cable may likely find significant bids near 1.2965, which will push the pair on the upside towards March 8 low at 1.3082 and 8 December 2021 low at 1.3160.
While bears can continue holding grip if the major slips below 2 November 2020 low at 1.2854. This will send the cable lower towards 30 September 2020 low at 1.2805 and 23 September 2020 low at 1.2675.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3037
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3356
|Daily SMA50
|1.3475
|Daily SMA100
|1.3445
|Daily SMA200
|1.3621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3001
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
