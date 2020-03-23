GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fed and BoE go heavy on QE, Pound under pressure near 35-year’s lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading off the 1985 lows near the 1.1500 level.
  • The Fed announces unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE). 
  • Last week, the Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates and added 200 billion in QE 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD remains under heavy selling pressure near 1985 lows as the fed launches unlimited QE. On the other side of the Atlantic, last week, the BOE cut interest rates and added 200 billion in QE.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is nearing the 1.1400 figure near last week’s lows as the bearish pressure remains unabated on the cable. A break below the above-mentioned level should lead to further losses towards the 1.1200 and 1.1000 levels. Resistance can be expected near the 1.1590, 1.1750 and 1.1900 levels on the way up, although bullish attempts are expected to be short-lived in this context.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1590, 1.1750, 1.1900
Support: 1.1400, 1.1200, 1.1000
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1475
Today Daily Change -0.0148
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 1.1623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2587
Daily SMA50 1.2843
Daily SMA100 1.293
Daily SMA200 1.2686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1935
Previous Daily Low 1.1412
Previous Weekly High 1.24
Previous Weekly Low 1.1412
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1735
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1612
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1378
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1133
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1901
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

