GBP/USD Price Analysis: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears

- GBP/USD drops back towards the monthly low, reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level offers immediate support, descending momentum line adds strength to the selling pressure.
- Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line.
However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.
Following that, 1.3690 will be an additional halt to the south-run targeting the latest month’s low near 1.3570.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA level of 1.3790 will aim for a 38.2% Fibo level surrounding 1.3830.
It should be noted though that a descending trend line from July 30, near 1.3850, will challenge GBP/USD buyers past 1.3830.
Overall, GBP/USD remains on the bearish trajectory but the immediate moves seem restricted between 200-DMA and 23.6% Fibo.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.385
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3948
