GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fails to keep gains from 200-day EMA, still above 1.2700

- GBP/USD recedes the recovery moves from 1.2618 while stepping back from 1.2746.
- Overbought RSI keeps the sellers hopeful to revisit 200-day EMA.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, an ascending trend line from March 20 add to the support.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2724 amid the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair fails to keep its pullback moves from 200-day EMA amid overbought RSI conditions.
As a result, the sellers may once again aim for the key EMA level near 1.2615 during the further downside. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March month declines, around 1.2520, could restrict the quote’s further weakness.
In a case where the bears remain dominant past-1.2520, an ascending trend line from late-March, currently near 1.2350, will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond Tuesday’s high of 1.2756 could escalate the GBP/USD pair’s north-run towards 1.2800 round-figures. Though, the bulls are likely to pause during additional upside beyond 1.2800 unless witnessing a strong fundamental boost.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2723
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.2723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2349
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks for a firm direction below 0.7000 ahead of China inflation data
AUD/USD seesaws in a small range under 0.7000 while still carrying the previous day’s pullback moves. Market’s risk-tone sours before the key FOMC, China’s CPI and PPI could offer immediate direction.
USD/JPY seesaws near one-week low, under 108.00, as risk tone sours
USD/JPY sellers catch a breath around the multi-day low near 107.60 after the two-day losses. The pair struggles for a firm direction following the latest downside. Second-tier data from Japan, qualitative catalysts can offer intermediate moves ahead of the FOMC.
Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown
Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. The market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.
WTI dips lower after API build
Sources have reported that over the last week there has been a build of 8.42 million barrels according to the lasted API data. This news has led WTI to fall around 1.82% over the last couple of hours.
US dollar: 3 things to watch for in June FOMC
The USD traded lower against all of the European currencies on Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. Investors took profits on risk trades as the DJIA closed lower for the first time in 8 trading days.