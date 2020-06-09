GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fails to keep gains from 200-day EMA, still above 1.2700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD recedes the recovery moves from 1.2618 while stepping back from 1.2746.
  • Overbought RSI keeps the sellers hopeful to revisit 200-day EMA.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, an ascending trend line from March 20 add to the support.

GBP/USD drops to 1.2724 amid the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair fails to keep its pullback moves from 200-day EMA amid overbought RSI conditions.

As a result, the sellers may once again aim for the key EMA level near 1.2615 during the further downside. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March month declines, around 1.2520, could restrict the quote’s further weakness.

In a case where the bears remain dominant past-1.2520, an ascending trend line from late-March, currently near 1.2350, will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond Tuesday’s high of 1.2756 could escalate the GBP/USD pair’s north-run towards 1.2800 round-figures. Though, the bulls are likely to pause during additional upside beyond 1.2800 unless witnessing a strong fundamental boost.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2723
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.2723
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2349
Daily SMA50 1.2389
Daily SMA100 1.2557
Daily SMA200 1.2681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2736
Previous Daily Low 1.2628
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2871

 

 

