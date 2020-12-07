GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-bar EMA around mid-1.3300s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD stays depressed for third consecutive day, fizzles recovery from three-week low.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to keep the corrective pullback favor sellers.
  • Monthly rising trend line adds to the upside filter.

GBP/USD drops to 1.3354, down 0.18% intraday, amid the early Asian trading on Tuesday. The cable slumped to the lowest since November 19 the previous day before bouncing off 1.3224.

However, failures to keep the corrective bounce join bearish MACD to keep the GBP/USD sellers hopeful.

Hence, the current selling pressure eyes re-test of the 200-bar EMA, near 1.3230 now. Though, any further downside will not hesitate to challenge November 12 low close to the 1.3100 round-figure.

Alternatively, the 1.3400 threshold and 1.3430 can offer immediate upside barriers to the pair’s fresh recovery moves.

Also acting as resistance will be the ascending trend line from November 11, currently around 1.3510.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3355
Today Daily Change -83 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.62%
Today daily open 1.3438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3298
Daily SMA50 1.3107
Daily SMA100 1.3062
Daily SMA200 1.2741
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.354
Previous Daily Low 1.341
Previous Weekly High 1.354
Previous Weekly Low 1.3288
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.346
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.349
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3256
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3515
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3592
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3644

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

