GBP/USD Price Analysis: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s.
  • 100, 200-SMA joins monthly resistance line to challenge the bulls.
  • Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.

GBP/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.3775, up 0.06% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support.

Considering the bullish MACD, the latest corrective pullback eyes the 1.3800 threshold. However, the quote’s further upside will be challenged by the 100-SMA level of 1.3853.

Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross 1.3853, a downward sloping trend line from February 24 and 200-SMA, respectively around 1.3885 and 1.3906, will be tough challenges for the bulls.

Meanwhile, the receding strength of the bullish MACD can recall the GBP/USD sellers if the quote drops below 1.3750 as FXStreet’s Ross J Burland cites head-and-shoulders bearish chart formation on the hourly play.

Although the monthly low around 1.3670 could lure the GBP/USD bears following 1.3750, any further downside may not refrain from attacking February’s low near 1.3565.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3774
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.3762
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3868
Daily SMA50 1.3837
Daily SMA100 1.3635
Daily SMA200 1.3272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3847
Previous Daily Low 1.3756
Previous Weekly High 1.3877
Previous Weekly Low 1.3671
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.379
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3729
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3697
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3638
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3879
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3912

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

