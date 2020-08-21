GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes the yearly high ahead of UK Retail Sales, PMIs

- GBP/USD extends the previous day’s gains from 21-day SMA.
- Late-December 2019 top grabs the bulls’ attention, sellers will have a bumpy road even after breaking 21-day SMA.
- UK Retail Sales may stabilize around 2.0% June’s volatile performance, PMIs signal upbeat outcome.
GBP/USD remains mildly bid despite recently easing from 1.3234 to 1.3225 during the early Friday. The Cable dropped to one-week low amid the initial downside on Thursday before bouncing off 21-day SMA.
Given the pair’s refrain from respecting the bears below 21-day SMA, coupled with nearness to the monthly and yearly top, buyers remain hopeful to cross 1.3267 resistance before attacking December 31, 2019 peak surrounding 1.3285.
Should the traders keep ignoring overbought RSI conditions beyond 1.3285, 1.3300 may challenge them ahead of diverting to December 2019 high of 1.3515.
Alternatively, a downside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3070 will have to slip below the 1.3000 threshold and the current month’s low of 1.2981 to target June month’s high of 1.2813.
However, bears can only rest assured if they manage to dominate below 1.2725/15 area comprising 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 fall.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3231
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.306
|Daily SMA50
|1.2742
|Daily SMA100
|1.2574
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3224
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3065
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3006
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3163
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2951
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3431
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
