GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes on 21/50-day EMA during further recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD snaps two-day winning streak.
  • A confluence of the key short-term EMAs, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will challenge buyers.
  • November 2019 bottom could return on the sellers’ radars during fresh declines below the weekly low.

GBP/USD remains mildly weak around 1.2960 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair holds onto recovery gains from Monday while heading towards the confluence of 21-day and 50-day EMAs.

In addition to 1.3010/15 resistance confluence, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November-December upside, at 1.3055, also acts as the key resistance.

If at all the GBP/USD prices manage to cross 1.3055 on a daily closing basis, their run-up to January 31 top near 1.3210 can’t be ruled out.

On the downside, the weekly low around 1.2870 becomes important if the pair declines below 1.2900 immediate support.

During the pair’s additional weakness below 1.2870, November 2019 low around 1.2790 could lure the bears.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2956
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3029
Daily SMA50 1.3078
Daily SMA100 1.2908
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.2894
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3063

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

NZD/USD jumps 50+ pips to 0.6465 as RBNZ keeps rates on hold

NZD/SD rallies hard from near 0.6410 to 0.6465 after RBNZ matched expectations of no rate change early Wednesday. In its first monetary policy meeting of 2020, the RBNZ matched wide marked expectations of announcing no change to its benchmark interest rate, currently at 1.0%.

AUD/USD awaits clear direction to extend recovery gains beyond 0.6700

AUD/USD stays within the four-hour-old range, between 0.6707 and 0.6716, while taking rounds to 0.6715 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Coronavirus risk remains on the cards while the US fundamentals are yet on the top of the major economies.

USD/JPY: bulls seeking a break through the psychological 110 level

USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.77 between a range of 109.74 and 109.96 with bulls seeking a break the 110 handle on improved risk sentiment and a strong US dollar.

Gold: On the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede

Gold prices seesaw near $1,567, following the decline to the intra-day low of $1,566, by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion registers the second day of declines based on the recent recovery in trade sentiment. 

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

