GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.3680 downside target as sell-off extends

- GBP/USD extends a three-day downtrend, downside risks persist.
- Rising wedge breakdown was confirmed on the daily sticks last Friday.
- RSI points south below the midline, suggesting more weakness ahead.
GBP/USD is attacking 1.3700, reaching the lowest levels in four weeks, as the buying pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid the risk-off market mood.
The safe-haven US dollar continues to benefit from a potential default story of China’s Evergrande, which could lead to a financial crisis in the world’s second-largest economy.
Meanwhile, the Fed’s tapering expectations combined with the UK-US spat over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol adds to the downward pressure on the cable.
Looking at GBP/USD technically, the price is extending its losing streak into the third straight session, as sellers now target the August 28 low of 1.3680.
The sell-off gathered traction after the pair closed Friday below the critical rising trendline support at 1.3788, validating a rising wedge breakdown on the daily chart.
A daily closing below the 21-DMA, then at 1.3780, added credence to the move lower.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, suggesting that the weakness is likely to extend in the near term.
If the abovementioned support gives way, then a sharp drop towards the 1.3650 psychological level cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, the GBP bulls need to recapture the 21-DMA, now at 1.3783, to unleash the additional upside.
Further up, the 1.3800 figure will challenge the bearish commitments. That level is the confluence of the wedge support, 50-DMA. The next significant hurdle is aligned at the 200-DMA of 1.3838.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3788
|Daily SMA50
|1.3805
|Daily SMA100
|1.3912
|Daily SMA200
|1.3837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
