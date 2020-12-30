GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 21-day SMA to battle immediate resistance line

  • GBP/USD keeps the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday high.
  • A descending trend line from last Thursday guards nearby upside.
  • An eight-week-old rising support line becomes the key.

GBP/USD picks the bids near 1.3535, up 0.27% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the U-turn from 21-day SMA as buyers attack a falling trend line from December 24.

Considering upbeat RSI conditions, as well as successful trading above 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from November 02, GBP/USD bulls are set to challenge the monthly peak surrounding 1.3620.

However, the stated resistance line near 1.3535 and the 1.3600 round-figure can offer intermediate halts during the rise.

Should sterling buyers keep the reins past-1.3620, March 2018 low around 1.3710 will be the key.

On the flip side, the 1.3500 threshold can offer immediate support ahead of the 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3430.

Though, GBP/USD bears are less likely to intervene unless witnessing a daily close below the multi-day-old support line, at 1.3255 now.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3535
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.28%
Today daily open 1.3497
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3429
Daily SMA50 1.3274
Daily SMA100 1.3143
Daily SMA200 1.283
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3523
Previous Daily Low 1.3438
Previous Weekly High 1.362
Previous Weekly Low 1.3188
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.349
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3449
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3402
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3365
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.357
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3618

 

 

