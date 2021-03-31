GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from tops, still well bid above 100-hour SMA

- A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to gains positive traction on Wednesday.
- The intraday positive momentum faltered just ahead of the 1.3800 round-figure mark.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
Having defended the 1.3700 mark in the previous session, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak.
The British pound got a modest lift following the release of better-than-expected UK GDP growth figures for the fourth quarter of 2020. Apart from this, a modest US dollar pullback from multi-month tops provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, a sustained move back above 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders. That said, the GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 200-hour SMA and failed ahead of the 1.3800 mark.
The mentioned handle coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.4002-1.3671 recent decline and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair has now retreated back to 100-hour SMA, around the 1.3760-65 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hour chart have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the bearish zone on the 4-hour chart. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish outlook and warrant caution for aggressive traders.
This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3800 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then resume its recent recovery move from multi-week lows and aim back to weekly tops, around mid-1.3800s.
On the flip side, the 1.3745-40 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the GBP/USD pair could slide back towards the 1.3700 mark. Some follow-through selling should allow bearish traders to challenge multi-week lows, around the 1.3670 region.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3856
|Daily SMA50
|1.3839
|Daily SMA100
|1.364
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.