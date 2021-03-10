GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from short-term falling wedge resistance below 1.3900

- GBP/USD refreshes intraday low while extending pullback from resistance line of a bullish chart pattern.
- 200-bar SMA offers immediate support amid bullish MACD.
- Weekly support line, wedge support add to the downside filters.
- Upside break of the immediate hurdle will eye February top.
GBP/USD drops to the intraday low of 1.3868, currently down 0.15% around 1.3865, amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the cable steps back from the upper line of a bullish chart pattern.
Although pullback moves eye 200-bar SMA level of 1.3846, bullish MACD can test the pair’s further weakness, if not then one-week-old support line at 1.3812 now, should challenge the GBP/USD sellers.
If at all the sterling bears dominate past-1.3812, the 1.3800 threshold and the lower line of falling wedge pattern established since late February, presently around 1.3720, will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, an upside break of the stated resistance line, at 1.3905 now, will trigger a run-up towards February’s multi-month high of 1.4243.
During the rise, the 1.4000 psychological magnet and the monthly top around 1.4020 may act as intermediate halts.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3872
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3893
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3935
|Daily SMA50
|1.3769
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3183
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 despite upbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, extending losses, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat Chinese inflation data. RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-off mood and the US dollar's strength weigh on the aussie.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 200-day SMA below 1.1900
Despite recently picking up from the intraday low of 1.1888 to 1.891, EUR/USD prints 0.10% losses during early Wednesday. The major currency pair fades the previous day’s U-turn from 200-day SMA while keeping downside break of a key support line, portrayed last week.
Dogecoin targets $0.07 after breakout from key pattern
Dogecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. DOGE bulls target $0.07 as the next price after shifting the momentum back in their favor. The digital asset could see a pullback to re-test the previous resistance trendline.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.