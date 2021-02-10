GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from multi-year tops, bullish potential intact

- GBP/USD gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh multi-year tops.
- Slightly overbought RSI on hourly charts capped gains amid a modest intraday USD rebound.
- The set-up still favours of bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
The GBP/USD pair built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through the 1.3755-60 congestion zone and shot to the highest level since April 2018 on Wednesday. The momentum stalled pushed the pair to levels just above mid-1.3800s, though a modest intraday US dollar rebound capped the upside.
Against the backdrop of expectations for a massive US fiscal spending plan, the prevalent risk-on mood provided a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the greenback and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, slightly overstretched RSI on hourly charts further held bullish traders from placing fresh bets. However, technical indicators on the daily chart are still far from being in the overbought territory and support prospects for an extension of the post-BoE strong positive momentum.
Hence, any meaningful pullback might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions and remain limited near the 1.3760-55 resistance breakpoint. The GBP/USD pair seems poised to climb further beyond the 1.3880 intermediate resistance and aim to reclaim the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
That said, a sustained break below the mentioned resistance-turn-support might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.3700 mark. This is closely followed by support near the 1.3680 horizontal zone, which if broken will negate the near-term constructive outlook.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3683
|Daily SMA50
|1.3566
|Daily SMA100
|1.3316
|Daily SMA200
|1.3019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3816
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3737
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
