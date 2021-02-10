GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from multi-year tops, bullish potential intact

By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh multi-year tops.
  • Slightly overbought RSI on hourly charts capped gains amid a modest intraday USD rebound.
  • The set-up still favours of bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.

The GBP/USD pair built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through the 1.3755-60 congestion zone and shot to the highest level since April 2018 on Wednesday. The momentum stalled pushed the pair to levels just above mid-1.3800s, though a modest intraday US dollar rebound capped the upside.

Against the backdrop of expectations for a massive US fiscal spending plan, the prevalent risk-on mood provided a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the greenback and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair.

Apart from this, slightly overstretched RSI on hourly charts further held bullish traders from placing fresh bets. However, technical indicators on the daily chart are still far from being in the overbought territory and support prospects for an extension of the post-BoE strong positive momentum.

Hence, any meaningful pullback might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions and remain limited near the 1.3760-55 resistance breakpoint. The GBP/USD pair seems poised to climb further beyond the 1.3880 intermediate resistance and aim to reclaim the 1.3900 round-figure mark.

That said, a sustained break below the mentioned resistance-turn-support might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.3700 mark. This is closely followed by support near the 1.3680 horizontal zone, which if broken will negate the near-term constructive outlook.

GBP/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3838
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3683
Daily SMA50 1.3566
Daily SMA100 1.3316
Daily SMA200 1.3019
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3816
Previous Daily Low 1.3737
Previous Weekly High 1.3758
Previous Weekly Low 1.3566
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3763
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.371
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3842
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3869
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3921

 

 

