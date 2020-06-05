GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 3-month tops, still well bid near mid-1.2600s

- GBP/USD gains traction for the seventh consecutive session on Friday.
- The intraday uptick stalled just ahead of the 1.2700 round-figure mark.
- Bulls struggled to find acceptance above the very important 200-DMA.
The GBP/USD pair gained traction for the seventh straight session on Friday and shot to near three-month tops in the last hour. The uptick was sponsored by the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. Despite the supporting factor, the pair struggled to find bullish acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed a modest intraday pullback of around 30-40 pips from the vicinity of the 1.2700 mark.
The mentioned level is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall, around the 1.2710-15 region, which if cleared decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then look to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 1.2740-50 region and aim to reclaim the 1.2800 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2870-75 next major hurdle.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought zone. The constructive set-up supports prospects for a further appreciating move. However, some repositioning trade ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report might cap the upside. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 1.2600 mark, which if broken decisively, might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2654
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2378
|Daily SMA100
|1.2563
|Daily SMA200
|1.2675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2633
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2501
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
