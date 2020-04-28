GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 2-week tops, still well bid near 1.2500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and rallied to near two-week tops.
  • The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for further near-term gains.

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids during the early European session on Tuesday and rallied over 120 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2400 round-figure mark.

The strong positive momentum took along some short-term trading stops near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2648-1.2247 recent downfall and lifted the pair to near two-week tops.

The pair is now looking to build on the strength beyond the 1.2500 psychological mark, representing a confluence hurdle comprising of 61.8% Fibo. and a one-week-old ascending trend-line.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart are flashing slightly overbought conditions and seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bullish bets.

However, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into the bullish territory and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move amid weaker USD.

Hence, any intraday pullback towards the 1.2470 might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.2450 region (50% Fibo. level).

That said, failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair back towards challenging the 1.2400 confluence support.

The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA, which if broken decisively might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and negate the constructive outlook.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2496
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.2432
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2407
Daily SMA50 1.2478
Daily SMA100 1.2773
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2455
Previous Daily Low 1.236
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2419
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2396
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2376
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2281
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2566

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

