GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle

  • GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance.
  • 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers.
  • Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.

GBP/USD extends the previous day’s weakness while declining to 1.3917, down 0.05% intraday, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote justifies the pullback from a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since March 01.

Also favoring the cable sellers could be the downward sloping RSI and multiple barriers to the north, beyond the stated horizontal hurdle.

With this in mind, GBP/USD sellers are currently ragging to battle the 200-SMA and short-term support line, around 1.3900, a break of which will direct the bears toward the monthly low near 1.3790.

Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may eye 1.3980 but bulls are less likely to take risk ahead of witnessing a clear break of 1.4010.

Also challenging the GBP/USD buyers past-1.4010 will be February 24 low near 1.4085 and the previous month’s peak surrounding 1.4245.

To sum up, GBP/USD is up for a fresh bearish move but awaits a clear break of immediate support.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3918
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.3924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3953
Daily SMA50 1.3813
Daily SMA100 1.3584
Daily SMA200 1.3228
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4002
Previous Daily Low 1.3897
Previous Weekly High 1.4005
Previous Weekly Low 1.38
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3937
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3962
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3881
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3985
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4045
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4089

 

 

