GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to 1.3670 area, fresh daily lows amid stronger USD

- GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure on Friday amid resurgent USD demand.
- Failure near 200-hour SMA and a subsequent fall below 1.3700 favours bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move to weekly tops and came under renewed selling pressure on Friday. The downward trajectory extended through the mid-European session and dragged the pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3670 region in the last hour.
Lingering concerns about the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande Group tempered investor's appetite for perceived riskier assets and led to a modest pullback in the equity markets. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields helped revive demand for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, a more hawkish Bank of England-inspired bullish momentum faltered near the 200-hour SMA resistance, around mid-1.3700s. A subsequent slide below the 1.3700 round-figure mark was seen as a fresh trigger for intraday bearish traders. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for the resumption of the recent downward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks.
The outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative traction on the 4-hour chart. That said, RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory. This warrants some caution before positioning for any further decline ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.
From current levels, some follow-through selling below the 1.3660 region will reaffirm the negative bias and allow bears to aim back to challenge the 1.3600 round-figure mark. This is followed by July swing lows, around the 1.3570 region, which if broken decisively would turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable. The next relevant support is pegged near the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3700 mark now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 200-hour SMA, currently around the 1.3735-40 region. A sustained breakthrough, leading to a subsequent move beyond mid-1.3700s, should pave the way for additional gains. The GBP/USD pair might then climb to the 1.3840-50 region en-route the 1.3900 mark and monthly tops, around the 1.3910-15 area.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3775
|Daily SMA50
|1.379
|Daily SMA100
|1.3903
|Daily SMA200
|1.3841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3751
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3915
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1700 as the market mood turns sour
Poor German data and renewed concerns about a default of the Chinese Evergrande property giant undermined investors’ sentiment, pushing them into the dollar’s safety.
GBP/USD accelerates its slump, trades around 1.3650
GBP/USD is under strong selling pressure, trimming most of its post-BOE gains. Concerns about the global financial health and slow moves towards tapering weigh on markets.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
Evergrande, VIX and yields make for choppy day ahead
Equity markets remain focused on Evergrande as rumours of a possible default on overseas debt swirl. The market appears to be on the hunt for negative news, which leads us to conclude that stocks are going lower in the short term.